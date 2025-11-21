Farmers prepare huge North East rally amid anger over IHT reforms

Farmers from across the North East are preparing to bring central Newcastle to a standstill on Sunday 23 November, as a tractor rally led by Northumberland-based Farmers Unite steps up pressure on the government to rethink controversial tax plans affecting family farms.

The demonstration follows a large protest in Morpeth earlier this year, after which Northumberland County Council passed a motion opposing the government’s proposed overhaul of inheritance tax relief.

Farmers say rising costs and planned tax changes, which roll out from April 2026, risk forcing long-standing family-run holdings to sell land or key assets simply to stay afloat.

Organisers expect tractors to roll in from Northumberland, Cumbria, County Durham, Tyne & Wear and North Yorkshire, forming what they describe as a show of strength for countryside protection, high-quality British food, and solidarity with families struggling with bills.

Organiser Kezz Stone said the January protest appeared to prompt ministers to pause and listen, but claimed that “last month they backtracked” on earlier signals.

“Now, our message is very clear, this is government’s last chance,” he said. He added that “the ancient kingdom of Northumbria is awake, banging its drum and chanting ‘we’re still here.’” and predicted that “everyone will hear the mighty Toon Army roar in unison” when farmers, families and supporters gather at Grey’s Monument for a peaceful demonstration.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, who spoke at the Morpeth rally, said the scale and determination of the movement should not be underestimated. “These guys don’t mess about,” he said, describing the organisers as “a Northern farmers army” reminding Westminster that “they won’t go quietly into the night.” He urged ministers to overturn what he called “its hated family farm tax”.

The rally comes as national pressure mounts on the government to abandon its inheritance tax reforms, with more than 100 farming organisations, retailers and food supply businesses urging the prime minister to halt changes they say would hit working farmers hardest.

In a letter sent days before the autumn budget, the group called the proposal “unjust and unfair”, warning it could lead to forced sales and “significant and unexpected tax bills”.

Signatories include the NFU, major retailers such as Aldi, Asda, Lidl and Morrisons, as well as processors including Arla. They argue that tightening agricultural and business property relief would deter investment, damage rural economies and weaken the UK’s food security.

Meanwhile, farmers and Labour MPs mounted their own coordinated intervention earlier this week after months of constituency discussions built growing concern among rural Labour supporters.

More than 12,000 people have written to MPs, and further demonstrations — including a large tractor protest in London ahead of the chancellor’s 26 November budget — are already being planned.

Many farmers say the plan to cap agricultural and business property relief at £1 million ignores the reality of farm finances: high land values paired with modest household incomes, often supplemented by tax credits.

They warn that the reforms would undermine succession planning, stall investment and place the heaviest burden on the next generation of farmers.