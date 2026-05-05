Farmers push back on plans to bring back golden eagles

Farmers must not be sidelined in plans to reintroduce golden eagles to northern England, the NFU has warned, as the government commits £1 million to the project with releases possible as early as next year.

The proposal, part of Defra’s “Wild Again: Restoring England’s Wildlife” campaign, aims to explore the return of the iconic bird of prey to areas where it has long been absent. Golden eagles were once native to England but disappeared due to persecution and habitat loss.

The plan, announced last month, forms part of a wider push to restore species across the country, with reintroductions increasingly being considered as a tool for biodiversity recovery.

However, farming leaders say the success of any scheme will depend on meaningful engagement with those who manage the land, warning that conservation ambitions must be balanced with practical realities on farm.

NFU North regional board chair William Maughan said it is “vital” that farmers’ voices are heard before any decisions are made.

“Farmers play a vital role in looking after nature and conserving species on farmland,” he said, adding that any plans must be backed by “thorough, meaningful and clear engagement with the farming community”.

The warning highlights growing tension between efforts to restore wildlife and concerns within the farming sector about potential impacts.

A feasibility study by Forestry England identified eight areas — mainly in northern England — capable of supporting golden eagle populations, suggesting there would be “no, or negligible, economic risk to sheep (lambs)”.

But the NFU said any potential risks must be fully understood and communicated, particularly given wider concerns among farmers about livestock safety and land management restrictions linked to reintroduction projects.

“If there is any risk to farming businesses, it is vital this is fully understood, communicated, and consulted on with farmers,” the organisation said.

Mr Maughan cautioned that poorly planned schemes could place an unfair burden on farmers.

“Farmers cannot be expected to carry the cost, risk, and responsibility of poorly implemented reintroduction projects,” he said.

He added that projects must be grounded in scientific evidence and supported by well-resourced management plans that work for both nature and food production.

The project will be led by charity Restoring Upland Nature (RUN) in partnership with Forestry England, drawing on lessons from a similar scheme in southern Scotland, where reintroduced eagles have helped rebuild populations, although such projects have also prompted debate among some land managers.

The next phase will involve further feasibility work and consultation with farmers, land managers and gamekeepers, in line with government guidance on conservation translocations.

It follows the reintroduction of beavers into the wild in England and a recent £60m funding package aimed at protecting threatened native species.

The outcome could set a precedent for how future species reintroduction projects are balanced alongside farming interests across England.