Farmers receive warm welcome during Lord Mayor's Show

The role British farmers play in producing food for the public was showcased on the streets of the City of London during the Lord Mayor's Show.

The industry received a warm welcome from more than half a million people as they took to the capital on Saturday 9 November.

Farmers attending the annual event wanted to say 'thank you' to the public for their support, at a time when the industry is facing unprecedented challenges.

The response from this year's spectators showed the level of recognition the public has for the role farmers play in producing the nation’s food, alongside caring for the countryside.

Taking centre stage was an impressive MF 7370 Beta combine harvester supplied by Massey Ferguson, together with the MF 8S series tractor.

Reflecting the process of farm to fork, the float demonstrated the connection between the combine and wheat harvested for flour.

(Photo: NFU)

As they passed the famous Mansion House, the team engaged the auger on the combine to ‘salute’ the newly appointed Lord Mayor – Alderman Alastair King – before presenting him with a hamper of British produce.

At the parade, the NFU was supported the Worshipful Company of Farmers for another year, alongside Massey Ferguson, Red Tractor and Surrey Docks City Farm.

The Lord Mayor’s Show is one of the best-known annual events in London as well as one of the longest-established, dating back to the 13th century.

The three-mile-long procession includes 7,000 people, 250 horses, armed forces, charity and community groups, military bands and 133 floats.

In May, the NFU commissioned OnePoll to survey 2,000 adults, with results finding that 74% of the public had a favourable view of farmers.

Following the parade, NFU Deputy President David Exwood stressed the importance of public support at this time, saying 'never has this been more important'.

“Decades of tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs, and now the threat to family farms from changes announced in the budget," he said.

“Coupled with changes to the National Living Wage and National Insurance, these hard-working people could be pushed out of business, with potentially devastating impacts on our ability to produce food."