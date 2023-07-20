Farmers reminded of changes to post-movement TB testing rules

Farmers are being reminded that new requirements on post-movement TB testing will come into force from 1 August.

Post-movement TB testing will become compulsory for cattle moved to annual surveillance testing parts of the Edge Area from higher TB incidence areas of England, and from Wales.

This will apply both to direct movements from one holding to another, and to indirect movements of cattle via markets and shows.

Farmers will be exempt from this new requirement if moving cattle into the annual testing part of the Edge Area from Scotland, the Low Risk Area of England or the annual testing part of the Edge Area.

The change has been introduced by the government to lower the risk of TB being spread through cattle movement.

The Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) estimates that inward movements of cattle with undetected M. bovis infection are the source of around one fifth of all new TB breakdowns in the Edge Area.

Reminding farmers of the looming change, the AHDB has said: "New requirements about post-movement TB testing will come into force from 1 August 2023.

"It is an important tool to protect the lower TB incidents parts of the Edge Area by detecting brought-in cases earlier.

"For more information, visit the TBHub website or speak to your vet."