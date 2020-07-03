Farmers reminded of guidance around bird scarers

Farmers and growers are being encouraged to comply with industry guidelines on auditory bird scarers

Farmers using bird scaring devices as harvest season approaches are being reminded of good practice to minimise impact and disruption for those living nearby.

Farmers use scarers and deterrents to protect crops including barley, wheat, fruits and vegetables from being damaged by birds during the busy harvest season.

Although there is no specific legislation regarding the use of scarers, there are accepted industry guidelines.

To reduce the impact of deterrents on the public and to ensure proper use, NFU Scotland has issued an information leaflet for farmers.







It includes positioning scarers where they will have least impact on neighbours, and using baffles to direct noise away from neighbours or public paths.

Farmers are also being urged to use signs to alert people that bangers are in us, and opt to not use the scarer on Sundays.

To ensure proper use, the union is reminding farmers to only use auditory scarers where they are 'justified and most effective'.

Birds quickly become used to auditory scarers and it is important to maximise their impact by using good practice, NFU Scotland added.

This may include altering the timing of intervals between scarers being fired, working with neighbours to co-ordinate scarer use and only using them during the day.

NFU Scotland’s rural business policy advisor, Zoe Meldrum said farmers were being encouraged to ensure considerate use.

“The use of such deterrents is noisy but necessary at this time of year, and we would ask the general public to be patient and bear with our members who have to use this method of protection.

"We want to ensure that the hard work that goes into growing crops helps put food and drink on the table rather than being wasted and lost to birds,” she said.