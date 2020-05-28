Farmers reminded to submit 2020 BPS claims on time

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the annual claim deadline for submitting both BPS claims and agri-environment annual revenue claims was extended by one month

Farmers and landowners have been reminded by the NFU to submit their BPS claims on time to avoid payment implications.

Due to coronavirus, the deadline for submitting both BPS claims was extended by one month from 15 May to 15 June.

As this date approaches, NFU advisers have put together a briefing to outline any information farmers may need to be aware ahead of submitting the annual claims.

"Please be aware, while the deadline date is the 15 June, the NFU only supported the RPA to implement maximum flexibilities given the pandemic," the union said.







"We continue to encourage members to submit claims as early as they are able, to ease pressure on the RPA further down the line which may lead to payment implications come December."

The Rural Payment Agency (RPA) said it was 'fully focused' on making payments to the rural community and helping customers submit their claims and applications.

RPA chief executive Paul Caldwell said: "We know the coronavirus is causing issues where farmers are unable to meet their agents, so we are making this extension to allow more time for the farming community to submit their applications and claims without penalty."

NFU senior BPS adviser, Richard Wordsworth said farmers should get their claim in to the RPA to avoid a late application penalty.

"I would urge you to get your BPS claim submitted as soon as possible if you have not done so to date," he said.

"This will benefit both you and other claimants as the simple fact is it gives the RPA more time to process your claim this year ahead of the payment window opening in December. To me it is a no brainer."