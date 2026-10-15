Farmers risk losing 13 pesticides and creosote under UK-EU deal

Proposed EU regulatory alignment could affect the pesticides available to British arable farmers

British farmers could lose access to 13 pesticide active substances and creosote used for livestock fencing under a proposed UK-EU agreement, the NFU has warned.

The union fears that aligning British agricultural regulations with EU rules could increase production costs and restrict access to crop protection products relied upon by farmers and growers.

It has also highlighted an earlier economic assessment estimating that losing agricultural access to creosote could cost the industry an additional £453 million over the lifespan of affected fencing and other treated materials.

In a briefing published on Wednesday (14 October), the NFU called for transitional arrangements to protect farmers from sudden changes to pesticide approvals, pre-harvest glyphosate use and agricultural wood preservatives.

The warning comes ahead of an expected EU-UK summit on 20 November, with negotiations continuing over how the proposed sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement would operate.

The NFU has identified 13 pesticide active substances already withdrawn in the EU but still approved in Great Britain.

These could become unavailable under regulatory alignment unless suitable transitional arrangements are secured.

The union is also seeking protections for three substances approved in Great Britain but not yet in the EU: cinmethylin, isoflucypram and pydiflumetofen.

Restrictions could affect crop protection options across arable and horticultural production, potentially leaving farmers facing higher costs and fewer alternatives.

The NFU is pressing ministers to secure phased implementation, allowing growers time to adapt before existing approvals are withdrawn.

It has also raised concerns about glyphosate, particularly its use as a pre-harvest desiccant to help prepare crops for combining.

EU rules prohibit this specific use, although glyphosate remains approved for certain other applications, including pre-harvest weed control.

The union warns that losing desiccant use could increase harvesting costs and affect crop quality, particularly in cereals and oilseed rape.

Livestock farmers could face additional costs if agricultural use of creosote, a wood preservative commonly used to protect fencing against decay, is restricted.

The treatment is no longer permitted for agricultural applications under EU rules, raising concerns that similar restrictions could apply in Great Britain.

An earlier NFU assessment estimated that losing access could impose an additional £453 million on agriculture over the lifespan of fencing and other materials traditionally treated with creosote.

The union wants the government to explore available regulatory measures and transitional arrangements to minimise disruption.

It is also calling for improved access to emergency pesticide authorisations and arrangements allowing British growers to benefit from products already approved elsewhere in the EU.

The NFU has raised concerns about possible changes to bovine TB testing requirements.

EU legislation can require an extended testing period of at least 12 months before affected herds regain TB-free status, unless they qualify for specific derogations.

The union wants British herds to retain access to shorter testing arrangements wherever permitted.

Organic egg producers could also face disruption if existing rules allowing conventionally reared replacement pullets onto organic holdings are withdrawn.

The NFU says Britain currently lacks an established commercial supply chain capable of providing sufficient organically reared replacement birds.

The proposed SPS agreement is intended to reduce border checks, paperwork and certification requirements for agricultural trade between Britain and the EU.

Defra's published guidance acknowledges that alignment could change which pesticides and biocides farmers can purchase and how they are used.

However, the department says farmers are not currently required to change their pesticide use while negotiations continue.

The government is exploring targeted arrangements for areas where regulatory differences could make implementation particularly challenging.

The NFU supports reducing trade barriers but wants safeguards to ensure British producers are not disadvantaged by sudden regulatory changes.

An outline agreement is expected at the EU-UK summit in Brussels on 20 November, with the government targeting implementation from mid-2027.

The final rules, exemptions and transition periods remain subject to negotiation.