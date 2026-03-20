Farmers set for new fertiliser options under overhaul of outdated rules

Farmers could soon gain access to a wider range of fertiliser products under government plans ministers say could cut costs, boost supply resilience and reduce pollution.

Defra has launched a consultation on reforming fertiliser regulations, as global instability and rising prices continue to put pressure on farm input costs.

Fertiliser prices have been a major pressure on farm margins in recent years, making supply and affordability a key concern for many businesses.

The proposals aim to modernise a system that has remained largely unchanged for more than 20 years, making it easier for innovative products to enter the market.

Fertilisers are a key input for crop production, meaning changes to supply, pricing and availability can have a direct impact on farm profitability.

The current system is widely seen as outdated, focused largely on inorganic fertilisers and limiting access to newer, more sustainable products.

Ministers say a more flexible framework could expand choice for farmers, improve price stability and strengthen long-term supply resilience.

The reforms are also designed to cut pollution to air, land and water, while encouraging the use of recycled nutrients and alternative technologies.

However, it remains unclear whether newer products will offer cost savings compared with traditional fertilisers.

The move comes as the government continues to monitor global market pressures.

Developments in the Middle East and wider supply chain disruption have already raised concerns about fertiliser prices and availability.

Efforts are also under way to improve price transparency, with concerns raised to the Competition and Markets Authority and further analysis commissioned from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The CMA has confirmed it will work with government to monitor sectors at risk of disruption, including fertilisers, and respond to any evidence of unfair practices.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said the reforms were intended to better reflect the needs of modern agriculture.

“Farmers work tirelessly to feed the nation, and they deserve a system that keep pace with modern agriculture, supports farm businesses, encourages innovation and cuts pollution,” she said.

She added the proposals would help reduce reliance on imports and support more sustainable farming.

“These proposals would help support innovation in the fertiliser sector, reduce reliance on imports, and support more sustainable farming.”

Industry has also welcomed the consultation.

Jo Gilbertson, head of fertilisers at the Agricultural Industries Confederation, said it offered a chance to create a more effective system.

“This consultation represents an important opportunity to put in place a fertiliser regulatory framework that is fit for the future,” she said.

She added that aligning with a European-style model, while adapting it to UK conditions, would help deliver a system that “supports innovation, and works in practice for businesses and farmers alike”.

There are also questions around how quickly new products could be adopted at scale on farm.

Industry groups said the success of the reforms will depend on how they are implemented in practice.

The proposals also aim to strengthen environmental protections, ensuring fertiliser products meet clear standards and are accurately labelled.

Ministers say the changes are aimed at future-proofing the sector while supporting more sustainable farming.

With fertiliser costs and supply continuing to fluctuate, farmers are likely to be watching closely to see whether the changes deliver real-world benefits on farm.

The consultation will run for eight weeks, closing on 13 May, with responses invited from farmers, manufacturers and environmental groups.