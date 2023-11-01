Farmers 'still have no clarity' about their rights after HS2 leg scrapped

Farmers and landowners affected by the cancellation of HS2's northern leg still have no clarity about their rights, rural campaigners have said.

Calls have been made for more clarity for farmers affected by the scrapping of the northern leg one month after the government announced the news.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said landowners have faced 'up to 15 years of disruption and uncertainty' because of the high-speed rail project.

In early October, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the northern leg of the HS2 rail project between Birmingham and Manchester will be scrapped.

For those farming businesses impacted between Birmingham and Manchester, industry bodies have said it is vital that land already taken is returned quickly.

The CLA has now written to Transport Minister Mark Harper urging more clarity to farmers and landowners affected by the news.

The rural body warned that the process had undermined confidence in the whole compulsory purchase system.

Mark Tufnell, CLA President said: “Nearly a month after the cancellation of the Birmingham-Manchester route, farmers still have no clarity about their rights, or what will happen to the land.

“We have written to the Transport Minister urging the government to return land promptly, settle unpaid compensation and support landowners who may need help restructuring their businesses after a decade of upheaval.

"Unless urgent action is taken, livelihoods will continue to suffer, and farmers and landowners will be denied a fresh start.”

Last week, the NFU warned that many farmers had been left with 'more uncertainty and delay' after part of the HS2 project was cancelled.

The union highlighted the need for the government to develop a 'transparent policy' to enable the sale back of land taken from farmers.