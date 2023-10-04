HS2: Rural campaigners call for 'right of first refusal' to be extended

Rural campaigners are calling on the government to extend the 'right of first refusal' to all land that has been subject to compulsory purchase by HS2 Ltd.

Following today's confirmation that the northern leg of HS2 will be scrapped, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has urged the government to adopt the measure.

Currently, the original owners of land along the northern leg of the high-speed rail route, which was subject to compulsory purchase by HS2 Ltd, can not get their land back.

The CLA said that given the increased use of compulsory purchase orders for infrastructure, the 'right of first refusal' must be extended to all land subject to compulsory purchase by HS2 Ltd.

Many farmers and landowners on the HS2 route had experienced 'poor treatment' at the hands of HS2 Ltd, the group said, including delayed payments and poor contractor practices.

Mark Tufnell, president of the CLA, said: “Our members may not greet the news that another part of the project has now been cancelled with the relief that might be expected.

"There is currently no right for the original landowner to get their land back - HS2 Ltd may sell the land on the open market, and it could be bought by anyone.

“By contrast, land that is compulsorily acquired by the Ministry of Defence is covered by rules that oblige the MoD to offer back to the original owner at current market value, before it’s offered on the open market.

“Given the increased use of compulsory purchase orders for infrastructure, the CLA is calling on government to extend this ‘right of first refusal’ to all land that has been subject to compulsory purchase by HS2.”

It comes after the NFU recently told MPs that farmers living and working on the planned high-speed rail route must receive 'far greater clarity'.

Issues raised at the High-Speed Rail Bill Select Committee included the "inappropriate use" of HS2's compulsory purchase powers.