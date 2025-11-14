Farmers To Action dissolves, urges direct action over organisation

Farmers To Action (FTA), one of the most visible grassroots protest groups in the current wave of farmer activism, has announced it is disbanding with immediate effect, saying the organisation had become a distraction from the wider fight over the future of British agriculture.

In a statement shared with supporters, the group confirmed that “all memberships will be refunded in full” and said FTA was originally created to unite farmers and defend the industry, but its structure had started to overshadow the purpose behind it.

The statement, released today (14 November), argued that FTA’s real success had not been in administration but in fostering connections across the farming community.

FTA, which grew rapidly over the past year amid farmer anger over tax reforms, regulation and food-security concerns, had become a hub for coordinating nationwide demonstrations and connecting thousands of farmers online.

It said the movement had “connected hundreds of farmers who had never met or spoken before”, and that these networks would now continue independently of any formal organisation — something the group insisted members “should be proud of”.

However, the group acknowledged that “too much energy has gone into FTA itself rather than the fight we urgently need to win”, urging farmers to refocus their efforts on campaigning against government policies they believe threaten the future of British farming.

It accused the Labour government of “ruining the country” and said attention must now return to direct action rather than internal organisation.

Despite the group’s closure, the statement emphasised that protest activity would continue. It highlighted two upcoming national unity demonstrations on 24 and 26 November, organised by independent farmer groups “within the wider movement”.

According to the message, farmers from around the UK are already preparing to take part, with details circulating through local networks.

The group encouraged supporters to remain active, saying, “The fight goes on – in every county, every region, every farm,” and urged farmers to stay connected and support one another.

It reminded campaigners that many of the decisions they were pushing back against were coming from Westminster, adding that the “strength to resist them lies with the farming community itself”.

The statement concluded with a message of thanks to supporters, signalling the end of FTA as an official organisation but not the end of farmer-led protests across the UK.