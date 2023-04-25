Farmers to learn about overcoming worm resistance at on-farm events

Sheep farmers are being invited to attend free events to discuss the results of a pilot study investigating the potential of introducing worm-tolerant genetics into flocks.

Infection with gastrointestinal roundworms causes significant disease in lambs, costing the sector £42m every year in wormer treatments and productivity losses.

Cornwall sheep farmers Matthew and Pippa Smith have been working alongside CIEL (Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock) on a Defra-funded project to tackle the problem of roundworm resistance by promoting worm-tolerant sheep.

Matthew Smith said that being able to breed sheep which were tolerant to worms provided "an exciting opportunity" for sheep farmers in the fight against internal parasites.

“We’re grateful for the support from our partners in this farmer-led study, which provides hope for sheep farmers challenged by worm resistance,” he added.

The events in May taking place on his farm were an opportunity for farmers and wider industry professionals to discuss the results found with this pilot study, Mr Smith said.

“There will be discussion stations with vets, farmers, researchers and practical demonstrations throughout the day and we’re really excited to see what others make of this potential solution and provide us with feedback.”

Dr Mark Young, head of innovation at CIEL, said the pilot had identified an efficient system for identifying genetically superior, worm-tolerant sheep.

"The next step is to define a breeding strategy and to roll this out industry wide as quickly as possible," he added.

“Selective breeding for worm-tolerant animals could help lead to improved growth rates while reducing anthelmintic use and associated labour needs, leading to increased financial returns.”

The events will take place at Trefranck Farm, Launceston, Cornwall, over two consecutive days – an Industry Awareness Day on 16 May from 4pm to 7pm and a Farmer Awareness Day on 17 May from 10am to 2pm.