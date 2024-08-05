Farmers told to check operator licences when running machinery

Farmers are being urged to check their staff's operator licences when running farm machinery during the critical harvest period.

One area that is often overlooked is ensuring staff operating agricultural vehicles hold the correct licences and qualification, Acres Insurance Brokers says.

An example is the fact that not all driving qualifications are equal. In the UK, when someone passes their car driving test and acquires a category B licence, they are automatically entitled to a category F licence to drive a tractor.

However, this is not always the case throughout Europe, so if employing seasonal staff from European countries, Acres says it is important not to assume anything.

Farmers should check driving licences, as well of course as the right to work in the UK, as a failure to do so could mean any insurance cover would be void, the firm warns.

There are also different weight and speed restrictions on some agricultural machines, depending on factors such as type of vehicle, and age of operator, that should also be considered.

Tracked vehicles also require a separate category H licence, and this requirement can be missed.

Acres Insurance Brokers director Georgie Spencer explains more: “Many farm businesses recruit seasonal workers who are under the age of 25.

"When recruiting young workers who will be responsible for driving tractors and other farm vehicles, it is important to be aware of age restrictions and any limitations on your insurance.

"Policy holders need to inform insurers or brokers of any young drivers under the age of 25, so there is a note added on the policy.

“While ‘Any Authorised Licensed Driver’ is covered under the Agricultural Vehicle section of your policy, meaning drivers over the age of 17 with the correct licenses are covered when driving tractors, not all policies cover young drivers when driving commercial vehicles."

Tracked vehicles will also need adding to the license, Acres says, and a key priority should also be to make sure any existing motoring convictions by any employees operating agricultural vehicles or machinery are listed on insurance policies.

While it is not necessary to name every driver on the policy, Ms Spencer explains that the broker will require a copy of the licence of any driver from outside of the UK, of any age, to ensure insurers are happy with them driving the vehicles on the policy.

“Regardless of age, we recommend that you conduct a simple driver competency assessment on all seasonal staff. Make sure this is recorded and signed by the employee,” she continues.

“This demonstrates to HSE that you have taken reasonable precautions, and will hopefully flag up any potential training gaps or areas that need to be addressed.

"We would advise policy holders to have a fully logged training record for all staff, especially temporary harvest workers.”