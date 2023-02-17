Farmers told to prepare as Storm Otto brings damaging 80mph winds

Farmers in the north of England and Scotland are being told to prepare for Storm Otto, which is expected to bring gales of over 75mph throughout today.

The lack of shelter will leave isolated rural communities, farms and dwellings more at risk from high-speed gusts and severe weather, NFU Mutual has warned.

Storm Otto is the first named storm to impact the UK this storm season, which began in September 2022.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning 03:00 to 15:00 for the majority of Scotland, and from 05:00 to 14:00 for the Borders and north of England.

While it is not expected to be a repeat of Storms Arwen, Dudley, Eunice or Franklin, farmers are still being told to prepare for high-speed winds.

Previous storms have caused widespread disruption across the UK, bringing down power lines, ripping trees from the ground, damaging buildings, interrupting travel routes and flooding.

“As Storm Otto approaches, we are urging farmers to plan ahead and take great care when working outside in stormy conditions," said Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist.

“Safety for farmers and workers should always be the number one priority and while fully understanding the pressures farmers are under, it is vital they avoid taking risks which could lead to injury or fatalities."

For farmers working alone, NFU Mutual says it is important they tell someone where they will be and their expected time back.

They should also carry a charged mobile phone while working outside and use the What3Words app to help provide a location in the event of an emergency.

While the weather is calm, farmers can take a number of preventative steps such as identifying higher ground to move livestock to in the event of flooding.

NFU Mutual says farmers should also take stock of alternative fuel and power sources in case of a power cut or disruption.

The rural insurer has a network of 295 agency offices who help progress repairs after the storms, including making emergency payments and settling claims.

Ms Binns said: “We also work closely with agricultural specialist loss adjusters, so we are able to quickly deploy people who understand your business."