Farmers told to use urea fertiliser inhibitors to avoid new restrictions

Farmers must use urea fertiliser inhibitors this spring to avoid new government restrictions, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) has warned.

The agri-supply trade association said farmers preparing for the busy spring season must remember to use an inhibitor when applying urea fertilisers.

This is especially important to avoid further government restrictions and to improve air quality, the body added.

An industry voluntary approach agreed last year means farmers and growers must use ammonia abatement treatments and inhibitors.

In England, solid fertilisers, blends and compounds with more than 1% urea applied any time from 1 April through to 15 January each year must use effective protection to reduce ammonia emissions.

Farmers using liquid fertilisers with more than 1% urea applied any time from 1 April to 15 January each year must also use effective protection to reduce ammonia emissions.

Jo Gilbertson, AIC's head of fertiliser, said the government could seek to further restrict the use of urea fertiliser with tough regulation, a potential move driven by the need to cut ammonia emissions.

She said: "The industry's collective agreement with the government to use inhibitors, and therefore avoid the very real threat of an outright ban on urea fertilisers, was hard won last year.

"It is imperative that the entire farming industry maintains its clear commitment to support this arrangement in the face of the ever-present threat of regulation."

Unprotected, uninhibited liquid fertiliser containing urea can only be applied between 1 April and the last application in autumn.

This is only possible if agronomic justification is provided by FACTS-qualified farm personnel or advice specific to the crop has been provided by a FACTS-qualified adviser and been followed.