Farmers urged to apply for £25m in woodland creation funding

Farmers and landowners are being encouraged to apply for a share of £25 million in funding to support woodland creation and tree planting.

The money is available in the year ahead after it was announced the England Woodland Creation Offer will become part of the Local Nature Recovery scheme – one of the new post-Brexit environmental schemes – from 2025.

As part of the offer, landowners and farmers could get a one-off payment of £8,500 per hectare followed by annual maintenance payments of £300 per hectare for 10 years.

Higher payment rates are also available which offers thousands more for schemes that provide additional public benefits.

Proponents of woodlands on farms say they can boost productivity through healthy soil and water by reducing erosion and nutrient loss from surface run-off whilst improving drought and flood resilience.

Woodlands also support ecosystems through habitat creation and can benefit animal welfare by providing shelter in adverse weather and provide additional fodder for livestock, as well as diversification opportunities through firewood and timber.

Richard Stanford, the Forestry Commission’s chief executive, said farmers now have the confidence to grow trees under the England Woodland Creation Offer.

"They will be able to easily transition into the Local Nature Recovery scheme in the future, and without the worry that future schemes will be significantly different."

He added: “Trees play an important role in providing shade and shelter for livestock, and reducing soil and nutrient loss.

"Given the recent hot dry weather it’s vital our farmers and land managers plan for the future to build in resilience to climate change and take advantage of the woodland creation incentives available today.”

The Forestry Commission says the majority of new applications for woodland creation payments from 2025 will be made through the Local Nature Recovery scheme.

The body expects existing England Woodland Creation Offer agreement holders will have the opportunity to transition their maintenance payments into the Local Nature Recovery scheme from 2026.

Over £25m is available in 2022/23 as continued funding to support woodland creation proposals through the England Woodland Creation Offer.

This builds upon the £15 million which was available last year.