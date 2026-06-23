Farmers urged to know cancer signs after Clarkson diagnosis

Farmers across the UK are being urged to put their health before the next job on the farm after Jeremy Clarkson revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has encouraged men in farming communities to learn the possible warning signs and contact their GP if they have concerns.

The call follows news that the television presenter and farmer spoke about his diagnosis during an episode of Clarkson’s Farm.

Prostate cancer is one of the most significant health issues facing men in the UK, and many men do not show symptoms in the early stages.

Possible warning signs can include changes in urination, difficulty emptying the bladder, needing to urinate more often, blood in urine, erectile difficulties or persistent pain in the lower back and hips.

UFU president John McLenaghan said Mr Clarkson’s decision to speak publicly about his diagnosis would encourage many men to think more seriously about their own health.

“Jeremy Clarkson’s decision to speak publicly about his diagnosis will undoubtably encourage many men to think about their own health and seek advice if something doesn’t seem right,” he said.

He added that many people would know someone who had faced a similar situation, which could be “a very difficult time”.

Mr McLenaghan said farmers often put the farm, livestock and family commitments ahead of their own wellbeing, while men in rural communities could be reluctant to talk about health concerns.

“As farmers, we are often guilty of putting the farm, livestock and family commitments ahead of our own wellbeing, and as men we can be reluctant to talk about our health, particularly in rural communities,” he said.

“Too often we ignore the symptoms or delay contacting our GP’s because there is always something needing done but this is a reminder that early detection can save lives. Speak to your GP.”

Dr Rebecca Orr, a GP, said research carried out in partnership with the UFU suggested farmers who sought early medical advice also saw benefits for their farm business.

She encouraged farmers over 50 who are concerned to discuss their prostate cancer risk with their GP.

Dr Orr said weighing up whether to have a PSA, or Prostate Specific Antigen, test was a personal decision because raised PSA levels can be a sign of prostate cancer but may also be caused by other factors.

“Weighing up whether or not to have a PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test is complex,” she said.

“It is normal for all men to have some PSA in their blood. A high level of PSA can be a sign of prostate cancer but it can be raised for many other reasons.

“So testing is a decision personal to you, best made with your GP. Amongst your many summer demands, be proactive and prompt this valuable conversation.”

The UFU said support was available through organisations it works with as part of its Agri-Rural Health Forum.

Dr Orr said these groups could offer a listening ear and vital information for farm families navigating cancer, as well as links to Rural Support where needed.

“I advise all farmers to see it is a strength to address health concerns early and gain the best knowledge and make the best decision,” she said.

Farmers with concerns are being urged to contact their GP or seek support from cancer charities.

Prostate Cancer UK can be contacted on 0800 074 8383.