Jeremy Clarkson reveals cancer diagnosis on Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer during the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm.

The television presenter disclosed the diagnosis in an episode of the Amazon farming documentary released on Wednesday (16 June).

The disclosure came during Clarkson’s Farm, the series following his attempts to run Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, which has brought farming issues to a mainstream audience.

The footage shows Clarkson telling farm manager Kaleb Cooper and land agent Charlie Ireland, both of whom appeared visibly shocked by the news.

It is not clear exactly when the scene was filmed, but the latest series was shot across 2024 and 2025.

Clarkson, 66, did not specify what type of cancer he had been diagnosed with.

However, he described it as “aggressive” and said part of his prostate had been removed as part of his treatment.

“I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early,” he said.

Clarkson also said he had known “since May”, before reassuring Cooper and Ireland: “I promise I'll be fine.”

He added that he would be out of action “for a little while”.

The revelation comes amid wider efforts across the farming industry to encourage men to speak more openly about cancer and seek medical advice early.

The final two episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson’s Farm were released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, before the episodes were released, Clarkson posted a video on Instagram warning viewers that they would be a “difficult watch”.

Health has been a recurring theme in the latest series of the programme, which opened with Clarkson discussing a heart procedure he underwent in October 2024.

At the time, he wrote in his Sunday Times column that one of the arteries supplying blood to his heart was completely blocked, while another was also becoming restricted.

He later said he had been fitted with a stent, a small tube used to open a narrowed or blocked artery and improve blood flow.

Clarkson’s Farm launched in 2021 and has become one of the most widely watched programmes connected to British agriculture.

The programme has covered topics including planning disputes, farm profitability, rural bureaucracy and the pressures facing agricultural businesses, helping bring wider public attention to the challenges involved in running a farm business.