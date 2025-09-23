Farmers urged to plant trees as new guide wins national backing

Farmers now have access to a new guide on tree planting, launched by England’s Community Forests (ECF) with the support of Defra and a number of industry organisations.

The guide, presented at Tatton Estate in Cheshire on 19 September, outlines how ECF can work with landowners to support woodland creation and management.

It includes practical advice, funding options and examples of how trees can contribute to soil health, livestock shelter and business diversification.

Since 2021, the Defra-backed Trees for Climate programme has supported Tatton Estate in creating 23.5 hectares of new woodland.

Around 34,000 trees have been planted in partnership with the Mersey Forest, linking previously fragmented areas of woodland.

The guide has been endorsed by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), Defra and a wide range of sector bodies, including the NFU, Forestry Commission, Natural England, National Trust, Woodland Trust, Institute of Chartered Foresters and the Local Government Association.

According to ECF, tree planting can provide a range of benefits such as carbon capture, flood risk reduction, new wildlife habitats and additional livestock shelter.

Grants are available to cover up to 100% of costs in some cases, along with 15 years of establishment payments for a variety of planting schemes.

Paul Nolan, chair of England’s Community Forests and director of the Mersey Forest, said: “I’m really pleased that so many key partners have come forward in support of our new guide for landowners and farmers.

"It’s a major endorsement of our unique approach to tree planting, which creates vital greenspace, unlocks economic growth, enhances our landscapes and helps bring communities together.”

He added that collaboration across 15 Community Forest areas underpins the programme’s delivery: “Our approach is made possible through close partnership working… I hope our new guide encourages more landowners and farmers to get in touch and work with us.”

The guide follows what ECF describes as a record year of planting, with more than 3.1 million trees established in 2024/25 through the Trees for Climate programme, part of the government’s wider plan to expand woodland cover.

Farmers and landowners can contact their local Community Forest for advice on planning, funding and management.