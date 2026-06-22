Farmers urged to protect livestock as temperatures near 40C

Farmers are being urged to act now to protect livestock from heat stress as parts of the UK face temperatures nearing 40C.

The warning comes as severe heat alerts are put in place and some of the hottest temperatures of the year are forecast.

Extreme heat can create serious welfare problems for farm animals, particularly where shade, ventilation or water supplies are limited.

RSPCA Assured has issued guidance to farmers on steps they can take to keep animals cool during the hot spell.

Allan Pearson, farming and technical engagement manager at RSPCA Assured, said farmers should know how to recognise and prevent heat stress.

“Knowing how to spot the signs of heat stress and how to prevent it is essential for the welfare of farmed animals,” he said.

He added that the RSPCA welfare standards include guidance on managing hot weather for different species.

“We hope a quick refresher of these tips serves both as a useful checklist for our members as temperatures rise, as well as being helpful reminders for farmers outside of the RSPCA Assured scheme,” Mr Pearson said.

Housed animals should have strong air flow, with buildings kept well ventilated during periods of high heat. Additional fans can help keep air moving and reduce the risk of livestock overheating.

Farmers are also being advised to prioritise shade and water, with animals given access to clean, fresh supplies at all times.

Water points should be checked regularly during extreme temperatures, while extra troughs may help reduce competition and make it easier for all livestock to stay hydrated.

Outdoor livestock should have access to shaded areas, particularly during the hottest part of the day. Any man-made shade should be well ventilated so air can circulate and the area does not become too hot.

Sheep may also be at increased risk of blowfly strike in warm conditions, as female flies become active and lay eggs, with farmers advised to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions.

For dairy cows, using water to cool cattle while they wait to be milked may help prevent heat stress.

Farmers have also been advised to avoid transporting animals in hot weather unless absolutely necessary. Where movement cannot be avoided, it should take place during the coolest part of the day, with night-time usually the best option.

Transport and handling place extra stress on animals, making it harder for them to cope with high temperatures.

Herding and similar activities should also be carried out during cooler hours wherever possible, with animals checked frequently for signs of heat stress.

The advice also includes species-specific cooling measures for pigs and poultry.

Indoor animals may benefit from misting systems to help reduce air temperature, while outdoor pigs should ideally have access to natural or artificial wallows so they can cool down through evaporation.

Wallowing also enables pigs to cover themselves in mud, which acts as natural sun protection.

Hens and chickens should have enough space to dust bathe, with dust bathing areas placed in well-ventilated indoor areas or shaded areas of the range.

Further guidance is available through the RSPCA welfare standards, which cover areas including feed and water provision, enrichment, healthcare, handling and sun protection.

Mr Pearson said farmers should seek veterinary advice if they are concerned about an animal showing signs of heat stress.

“If an animal appears to be suffering from heat stress and you are unsure what to do, you should seek immediate advice from your vet,” he said.

He added that RSPCA Assured members struggling with standards or technical requirements during the heat can contact the organisation’s farming and technical engagement team for support.