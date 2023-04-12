Farmers urged to ramp up security as GPS thefts surge by a third

Farmers are being urged to ramp up security in their farmyards and fields as GPS thefts have surged by nearly a third.

The latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal the cost of GPS theft has gone up 30% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

In recent weeks, thefts of expensive GPS kits have been reported in the east, south west and north of England, sparking concern other parts of the UK could be next.

The rural insurer has urged farmers to increase their security as thieves look to cash in on increased farmyard and field work activities.

Earlier this month, thieves stole GPS systems worth approximately £150,000 from farms across Norfolk.

And two men who stole GPS kits and other technical farming equipment were recently sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

Bob Henderson, who leads NFU Mutual’s Agricultural Engineering Field Team, said it was 'extremely concerning' that thieves were taking advantage of increased spring activity to identify targets.

“As well as stealing vital equipment, criminals are leaving a trail of damage as they smash glass to gain access and crudely cut wires," he warned.

"Not only is this costly, but the theft of GPS kits can hinder farming operations as well as place additional pressures on the business.

“We’re urging all farmers to be on their guard and review and update their security, such as removing GPS equipment when not in use and storing it away from the machines."

He added: "It is also worth taking pictures of the kit and recording any serial numbers.”

Police intelligence shows offenders are willing to travel across the UK to steal GPS kits and immediately export them out of the country.

Criminal gangs often target agricultural machinery dealerships as well as farms.

DC Chris Piggott, from the National Construction and Agri Thefts Team (NCATT), which forms part of the National Rural Crime Unit, said it was 'incredibly important' for farmers to remove GPS kits and store it elsewhere.

“It may seem impractical, but GPS kits are hard to replace and if stolen, will severely impact a farm’s ability to carry out vital fieldwork," DC Piggott explained.

“I’d also encourage anyone to overtly mark them so that they are undesirable for resale purposes."

How can I better protect GPS kits?

To protect GPS systems from thieves, NFU Mutual has issued farmers the following advice:

• Activate PIN security on GPS kit with your own unique number if available

• If your system is not pin enabled, mark your postcode to deter thieves and trace your property back to you

• Keep tractors and combines with GPS fitted stored out of sight when possible

• Remove GPS kit when possible from tractors and other machinery and store it securely when not in use

• Record serial numbers and photograph your kit

• Check serial numbers of second-hand kit offered for sale