Farmers urged to rethink every quad bike journey

Every ATV journey carries risk, farmers have been warned as Farm Safety Week returns amid one of agriculture’s highest death tolls in more than a decade.

Health and Safety Executive figures show 22 people died in agricultural incidents across England, Scotland and Wales during 2025/26. Half of those killed were aged 65 or over, while campaign organisers said children were involved in 10% of the deaths.

The 14th annual Farm Safety Week is highlighting both agriculture’s persistently high fatality rate and the lasting consequences of serious injuries.

Against that backdrop, Can-Am, manufacturer of ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is urging farmers and rural workers to reconsider how they use all-terrain vehicles, commonly known as quad bikes.

The firm said there was no such thing as “just a quick ride”, with journeys across a yard carrying risks as well as longer trips through fields.

Its Responsible Rider Charter draws on the experience of Can-Am’s off-road team and promotes routine checks, protective equipment, suitable training and responsible machine use.

Mike Loach, BRP commercial manager, said: “We believe no job is so urgent that it should come at the expense of rider safety.”

He said operators should have the knowledge and confidence to make safer decisions every time they use an ATV.

Can-Am advised riders to secure and evenly balance loads, remain within the machine’s capacity and follow the recommendations in the owner’s manual. Operators should also carry out a brief check before every journey to ensure the ATV is safe, roadworthy and suitable for the task.

Regular maintenance can reduce the likelihood of breakdowns while helping to keep machinery in a safe working condition.

Riders were urged to remain alert to livestock, people, vehicles, obstacles and uneven ground. Can-Am also warned against sudden acceleration and harsh manoeuvres, which can increase the risk of rollovers.

Speed should be appropriate for the work, terrain and load being carried. Where the machine allows it, operators should set a suitable maximum speed for the task.

Helmets, sturdy boots, long sleeves and long trousers should be worn on every journey, regardless of its length or the weather. Riders should adjust their body position on slopes, leaning forwards when climbing and shifting their weight backwards when descending.

The company also advised selecting a low gear and using engine braking to maintain control.

Unfamiliar routes should be inspected on foot before riding to identify hidden ruts, ditches and other obstacles. Operators should also be prepared to change their technique as weather and ground conditions deteriorate, particularly when towing or carrying loads.

Can-Am urged both new and experienced riders to complete accredited ATV training through providers including LANTRA, EASI and other recognised organisations.

Mr Loach said stronger training and consistent safety habits could help reduce preventable incidents across agriculture.

“If every rider takes safety seriously and passes these habits on to colleagues, friends and family, we can make a real difference in reducing avoidable accidents and saving lives,” he said.

Can-Am said helmets, pre-use inspections, suitable training, controlled speeds and careful route planning should become standard practice on every journey, however short or familiar it may appear.