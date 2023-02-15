Farmers urged to secure clostridial vaccines early due to shortages

Animal health experts are advising farmers to secure clostridial vaccine supplies early in the run-up to lambing and calving due to shortages.

According to numerous animal health experts, some clostridial vaccines have had supply challenges, and farmers must plan ahead.

Although there are stocks of vaccines, Elizabeth Barratt, from Mole Country Store, urges farmers to speak with an animal health advisor about when to vaccinate and how many a farmer needs the vaccine for.

"Discuss any alternative options available if you can’t get your required vaccination," said Ms Barratt, who is Farm SQP of the Year.

There is currently stock available of Coxexin 10, which protects sheep and cattle against the 10 main clostridial strains.

It also provides passive immunity to youngstock via colostrum when pregnant animals are given a booster 2 to 8 weeks before calving and lambing.

Ideally, Covexin 10 should be given to animals in two doses in their first grazing season 4-6 weeks apart. Then onwards, all animals should receive an annual booster.

Covexin 10 protects against the main clostridial diseases in sheep and cattle, including, in cattle, Black Disease, Blackleg, Malignant Oedema, Tetanus, Botulism and, in sheep, Lamb Dysentery, Tetanus, Pulpy Kidney, Black Disease, Blackleg, Struck and Braxy.

The Livestock Vaccination Guidelines, published recently by the National Office for Animal Health (NOAH), categorises vaccination for clostridial diseases as one of the highest priority vaccinations for cattle and sheep.

This means herds and flocks should be vaccinated as a default unless appropriate justifications have been clearly identified by the vet and farmer working together.

Zoetis Animal Health vet Ally Ward added: “Vaccine supply issues over the past year may mean livestock are at increased risk if vaccine boosters have been missed.

“Whilst some supply issues remain, farmers should be able to secure what they need if they acquire their stock in good time.

“Death from clostridial diseases is still a reasonably common cause, which is frustrating when there are relatively cheap vaccines available to protect livestock.

"The first time many farmers realise there is a problem is when they find a dead animal,” she warned.

Pulpy kidney was the third most common cause of lamb death found in 2,733 lamb carcasses examined by Farm Post Mortems Ltd over a five-year period up to 20191.

In the same period, Pulpy Kidney and Lamb Dysentery were among the top seven most common diagnoses in young lambs up to seven days old submitted to Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) over the same time period.

All unvaccinated livestock is at risk of clostridial diseases, with clostridia bacteria widespread in the natural world, including in soil, rotting vegetation, decomposing animal matter, surface water and spoiled animal feed.

Certain types of clostridia bacteria are also present in the gut and other tissues of healthy livestock.