Farmers urged to tackle hidden losses as beef returns tighten

Falling returns are sharpening focus on hidden losses within beef herds, as farmers are urged to protect margins and make every kilo count this grazing season.

Despite cattle prices remaining strong by historical standards, AHDB figures show a year-on-year drop, with GB deadweight prices down 54.2p/kg for steers and 53.7p/kg for heifers.

At the same time, consumer demand remains cautious, adding further pressure on profitability. As a result, many producers are shifting attention away from increasing output towards improving efficiency from existing stock.

Industry experts warn that underperformance within herds is quietly eroding margins.

Euan Hart, trade team leader at Crystalyx, said issues such as empty cows, extended calving periods and poor liveweight gain are often overlooked.

“Empty cows, extended calving periods, and poor liveweight gain are often accepted as part of the system – ‘that’s what we always see’ – but many of these issues can be reduced through better foresight, nutrition and earlier intervention,” he said.

Rather than expanding herd size, he advised focusing on improving what is already in place.

“Buying in more cows isn’t necessarily the answer,” Mr Hart said.

“The bigger opportunity lies in making the most of the stock you have and controlling any losses hiding in plain sight.”

He added: “Why add another cow just for the chance of another calf, when there is often more value in improving performance from the cows already in the herd?”

Turnout is a key moment to assess performance, with early-season management critical to results later in the year.

“Once performance slips, it’s much harder to get it back,” he said.

Improving how cattle utilise grazed forage early in the season can have a direct impact on growth rates and fertility.

“The real value is in helping cattle at grass use forage more efficiently as early as possible to improve your chances of increased daily liveweight gain and improved calving rates,” Mr Hart said.

The potential gains can be significant.

“If you can increase from 80 calves per 100 cows to 90 calves from the same cows, you’ve got more saleable kilograms for close to the same input costs,” he said.

Mr Hart also stressed the importance of using farm data more effectively to identify where losses are occurring.

“Many farmers are already collecting comprehensive animal health data for their buyer audits or support schemes,” he said.

“To spot where losses might be occurring, it helps to use that data and focus on the figures that really drive performance and margin.”

He added that understanding both strengths and weaknesses within a herd allows for more targeted improvements.

“Knowing where stock is performing well, and where there may be room for improvement, makes it easier for farmers to target support and achieve better outputs for essentially the same input costs.”

With margins tightening and demand under pressure, improving efficiency and tackling hidden losses could prove critical to maintaining profitability this season.