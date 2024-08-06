Farmers urged to take part in lamb castration and tail docking survey

Sheep producers are being encouraged to take part in a new NFU survey exploring the practices of castration and tail docking.

The union is seeking farmer opinion on lamb production and husbandry and management methods, namely the castration and tail docking of lambs.

Feedback will provide the NFU with a better understanding of routine practices used within the sector.

Farmers' views will also help explore the impact of introducing restrictions on these routine management practices / procedures.

Tail docking and castration in lambs is considered necessary to manage negative health and welfare impacts caused by fly-strike, or to avoid unwanted pregnancies and complications during post-slaughter processing.

Both procedures are permitted in the UK, governed by numerous legislation spanning decades.

However, due growing pressure on the veterinary profession and resource, there is potential for regulatory changes to be taken forward by the new Labour government.

The NFU said: "The NFU is therefore seeking sheep producers’ participation in a short survey on the lamb production and husbandry and management methods.

"This will provide us with a comprehensive understanding of practices within the sector and the necessary information and data to highlight the detrimental impact of introducing restrictions on these routine management procedures."

The deadline for the survey, which should take around 10 minutes to complete, is 26 September 2024.