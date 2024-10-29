Farmers urged to test for liver fluke amid 'very different' winter

Livestock producers are being encouraged to test for liver fluke in an autumn and winter that could be 'very different' to recent years.

The relatively low and later incidence of liver fluke in recent years shouldn’t make sheep farmers complacent this autumn and winter.

This is according to animal health groups Sustainable Control of Parasites of Sheep (SCOPS) and Control of Cattle Parasites Sustainably (COWS).

Speaking on behalf of both groups, Dr Philip Skuce of Moredun said this year was 'shaping up to be quite different'.

“It was very wet in some places this summer and autumn has seen rainfall well above average," he explained.

"Although temperatures have been quite cool, they have generally been high enough to allow fluke stages to develop across the country.”

Since 2018, a run of very dry springs and quite hot, dry summers resulted in relatively low levels of liver fluke across most of the country.

According to the groups, the low numbers of clinical cases and production losses in recent years could have lulled farmers into a false sense of security.

John Graham Brown, of NADIS, who sits on SCOPS and COWS, said the liver fluke forecast encapsulated the main drivers of fluke risk, namely temperature and rainfall.

NADIS's provisional autumn forecast is predicting a medium to high risk on the west coast, all the way from north Wales up to northern Scotland.

While elsewhere the risk is relatively low, he added a warning: “With the unpredictable weather patterns, it is difficult to say with certainty how this will translate into individual on-farm risk.

"It has been relatively wet and mild this year, so it is likely snail habitats, and therefore liver fluke, will be more widespread on farms than in previous dry summers.”

Dr Skuce supports this view: “Although liver fluke will be starting from a relatively low level, there is potential for the fluke population to build up this autumn into what is the traditional peak fluke season."

Veterinary surveillance at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) supports this with reports of clinical cases of acute fluke since September.

Dr Skuce added: “Testing remains the best option to cope with the unpredictability of fluke risk on an individual farm, avoiding treatments that are unnecessary or too early, while also making sure animals are treated in time to minimise any production losses.

“Routine testing will help you make informed decisions around the need to treat, the best product to use and also how well that treatment has worked, all of which will help in the sustainable control of liver fluke on-farm.”