Farmers' views needed on castration and tail docking of lambs

Farmers' views are needed on the castration and tail docking of lambs as the sector prepares for potential new restrictions.

Sheep producers are being urged to take part in a new NFU survey exploring the two practices.

The survey, which closes for responses at the end of this month, comes as the sector prepares for potential new rules from the Labour government.

The NFU warned this could have a "detrimental impact on these routine management procedures".

Feedback from the survey will provide the union with a better understanding of routine practices used within the sheep sector.

Farmers' views will also help to explore the impact of introducing restrictions on these routine management practices and procedures.

Tail docking and castration in lambs is considered necessary to manage negative health and welfare impacts caused by fly-strike, or to avoid unwanted pregnancies and complications during post-slaughter processing.

Both procedures are permitted in the UK, governed by numerous legislation spanning decades.

However, due growing pressure on the veterinary profession and resource, there is potential for regulatory changes to be taken forward by the new Labour government.

The NFU said: "The NFU is therefore seeking sheep producers’ participation in a short survey on the lamb production and husbandry and management methods.

"This will provide us with a comprehensive understanding of practices within the sector and the necessary information and data to highlight the detrimental impact of introducing restrictions on these routine management procedures."

The deadline to participate in the survey is 26 September 2024.