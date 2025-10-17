Farmers warn: 'Time is running out' on antibiotic stewardship drive

Farmers and vets have launched a major initiative to prove the UK ruminant sector is serious about responsible antibiotic use — warning that failure to act could damage exports and stall progress in animal health.

The UK has cut antibiotic use in farming by almost 60% in the past decade, with cattle and sheep among the lowest users.

But with over 100,000 producers across four nations, collecting accurate data remains a major hurdle. Without it, experts say, Britain risks falling behind Europe.

The project, funded by UK Research and Innovation and led by veterinary charity RCVS Knowledge, will create a sector-wide “roadmap” to show how antibiotics are being used responsibly.

Mark Jelley, who represents the cattle industry’s stewardship group, said: “Time is running out. Having led the way we are now falling behind Europe, and risk missing out on export opportunities. We have a superb product to offer but need to be able to demonstrate this.”

The roadmap working group — chaired by Jelley, vet Fiona Lovatt and British Cattle Veterinary Association president David Black — was unveiled at a launch event on 29 September attended by nearly 80 industry representatives.

Professor Dame Sally Davies, the UK’s Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, backed the effort: “The world is truly facing an antibiotic emergency. This group’s plan to develop a ruminant roadmap marks a bold step forward.”

Over the next year, surveys, workshops and focus groups will shape the roadmap, ahead of a summit in summer 2026 and publication that autumn. The findings will feed into the next round of national antibiotic reduction targets.

Lovatt said the moment was critical: “This is a pivotal moment for all cattle and sheep farmers and vets. We are calling on individuals from all parts of the UK ruminant sector to get involved so that we can develop practical solutions together.”

The collaboration already includes leading veterinary and farming organisations, with more invited to join.