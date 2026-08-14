Farmers warned not to delay shearing over bluetongue fears

Sheep farmers have been warned not to leave animals unshorn in an attempt to protect them from bluetongue, as APHA says the resulting heat-stress risk could have serious welfare consequences.

The warning follows online discussion suggesting a full fleece could reduce the likelihood of sheep being bitten by midges and therefore lower the risk of BTV3 infection.

Bluetongue is a viral disease affecting ruminants and is transmitted mainly by biting midges.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said that, in current high temperatures, shearing animals which remain in full fleece can be crucial to reducing heat stress and meeting their welfare needs.

It warned that delaying shearing until October because of bluetongue concerns was “not acceptable” where sheep were at risk from heat stress.

APHA said the danger was not limited to animals on farm, with heat stress also posing risks during transport and at livestock markets.

Animals which remain unshorn during hot weather can struggle to cope with high temperatures, with severe cases potentially resulting in death.

Heat stress can also reduce feed intake and growth rates and may affect metabolism, carcass characteristics and meat quality.

The consequences can be particularly significant for breeding stock.

APHA warned that high temperatures can reduce mating behaviour, increase embryonic mortality, impair embryo development and lower lamb birth weights.

It can also increase perinatal lamb mortality.

Rams can be affected too, with heat stress having a significant impact on sperm quality which can persist for up to two months after temperatures have fallen.

The agency said decisions not to shear sheep which remain in full fleece could therefore have immediate and longer-term consequences.

These range from day-to-day welfare concerns and the risk of heat stress to potential impacts on sheep destined for slaughter and on the reproductive performance of breeding animals.

APHA’s message is that concerns over BTV3 should not result in shearing being delayed where keeping sheep in full fleece could expose them to heat stress and compromise welfare.