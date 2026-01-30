Farmers warned over pneumonia risk as volatile weather hits housed stock

Highly variable winter weather is increasing the risk of costly respiratory disease in housed livestock, with calves and youngstock particularly vulnerable.

After a dry summer squeezed forage supplies, farmers have faced a stop-start winter of mild, damp conditions punctuated by cold snaps and snow, creating ideal conditions for disease pressure in housed cattle.

The scale of the problem is significant. According to AHDB, pneumonia in calves costs the UK cattle industry more than £50m a year, with individual cases costing farmers between £30 and £80, before accounting for slower growth and poorer feed efficiency.

Dr Richard Wynn, head of technical at Crystalyx UK, said fluctuating conditions mean respiratory health needs close attention this winter.

“The combination of damp, cold weather and confined housing can create a perfect breeding ground for pathogens particularly respiratory illnesses like pneumonia,” he said.

Many farms entered winter with tight forage stocks, forcing some to use bought-in feed or later-cut autumn silage earlier than planned to stretch rations.

Dr Wynn warned this can unintentionally reduce ration quality, particularly dry matter and sugar levels, which can affect immunity.

“If the ration isn’t quite balanced, levels of immunity can be sub-optimal, leaving calves especially vulnerable,” he said.

The risk is greatest during periods of transition, such as when youngstock move from outdoor grazing to housed systems, when nutritional and environmental stresses can combine.

“It’s at times like these that it can be worth supplementing the ration, to help the transition from feeding outdoors to indoors for your animals,” Dr Wynn said.

He stressed that supplementation should support, not replace, good housing, ventilation and hygiene practices.

“Using a low-moisture, high-energy molasses lick can stimulate starter feed intake,” he said.

“For very young calves, this helps to develop the rumen earlier, make better use of available forage and take in the nutrients they need to cope with respiratory challenges.”

He added that certain feed licks may also help animals cope with environmental stress.

“For farmers grappling with the difficulties of the changing weather and forage quality, a feed lick that contains natural menthol and eucalyptus oils can support animals in being more relaxed and provide a proactive approach for housed livestock,” he said.