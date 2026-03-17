Farmers warned to secure fuel tanks as oil prices drive theft risk

Farmers, landowners and rural homeowners are being urged to secure fuel tanks as soaring oil prices raise fears of a surge in rural theft.

NFU Mutual has issued advice as rising diesel and heating oil costs make tanks an increasingly attractive target for criminals.

The insurer estimates rural crime cost the UK economy £44.1 million in 2024, highlighting the scale of offences ranging from livestock rustling to the theft of vital machinery and tools.

Previous incidents surrounding oil have seen organised gangs using vans fitted with containers and pumps to scour the countryside, targeting farm tanks, machinery and domestic heating oil supplies.

Hannah Binns, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Thieves steal whatever they can get their hands on and sell on for a profit, and high diesel and heating oil prices often trigger an increase in thefts from farm fuel tanks.”

She warned that ongoing tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil prices above $103 a barrel, with farmers reporting sharp increases in fuel costs. Red diesel prices have risen significantly, while heating oil for homes has doubled.

Binns added that such thefts can cause serious damage beyond the immediate financial loss, including disruption to farm operations.

“Fuel theft is a crime which often leaves a trail of destruction as thieves frequently smash valves and even drill into tanks to get the oil out,” she said, warning this can also lead to environmental pollution if oil leaks into the ground.

NFU Mutual said there are practical steps farmers and homeowners can take to reduce the risk, and has published guidance to help protect them.

The guidance includes regularly monitoring fuel levels and recording when tanks are filled, positioning tanks where they are visible from occupied buildings, and avoiding isolated locations where possible.

The insurer also recommends installing alarms or remote monitoring systems to alert owners to sudden drops in fuel levels, as well as keeping tanks within secure, enclosed compounds.

Wider site security measures include locking gates, installing lighting, and using intruder alarm systems to deter criminal activity.

Farmers are also advised to protect vehicles and machinery by using locking fuel caps, storing equipment out of sight, and checking for unusual changes in fuel levels.

NFU Mutual said rural communities should remain vigilant, with theft posing growing financial and environmental risks as fuel costs continue to climb.