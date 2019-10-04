Farmers with autumn calving herds urged to be coccidiosis vigilant

Once coccidiosis has been diagnosed, the infected calves should be promptly treated, before clinical symptoms can develop further

Farmers with autumn calving herds are being encouraged to be vigilant for coccidiosis during the high-risk period.

The disease remains a major issue across the industry, and is most frequently in calves that are three weeks to six months of age.

A combination of good husbandry, testing and prompt treatment with an appropriate coccidiocide can help gain control of the costly disease.

Phoebe McCarter, NADIS veterinary advisor, explains: “Many herds are still calved outside during the autumn, so one of the first things to consider is whether your field is likely to harbour disease risk, as coccidiosis oocysts can survive year-to-year from previous stock.”







“I’d also recommend fencing off any stagnant water or natural watercourses, as these can harbour higher levels of the parasite.

“Similarly, poached areas around troughs and feeders make for oocyst survival conditions, so frequent relocation of these is key.”

Indoor calving herds have different risks to monitor for. Ms McCartner says it is vital to ensure bedding is kept clean and dry, with sheds cleaned down and disinfected.

On top of environmental pressures, periods of stress, such as weaning, castration or housing will leave calves more vulnerable to infection.

Therefore, at the first signs of disease, including weight loss, reduced appetite or a general dull appearance, farmers are urged to consult a veterinary professional to carry out tests.

“There’s no point in treating calves for coccidiosis if it turns out to be a different disease with similar symptoms, such as cryptosporidiosis.

“You’ll end up wasting money on ineffective treatments and losing valuable recovery time,” adds Ms McCarter.

Once coccidiosis has been diagnosed, the infected calves should be promptly treated, before clinical symptoms can develop further.

Administering a toltrazuril based product, such as Baycox, will stop the disease taking hold before it becomes more serious.

“This metaphylactic approach to treatment will help calves recover quickly and avoid major impacts on production, all while developing the calf’s immunity.

“As always, if you’re in any doubt about coccidiosis, speak to your vet about prevention and treatment, as the disease can rapidly eat into farm profits,” Ms McCarter says.