Farming businesses 'under siege' by organised crime, NFU warns

Calls have been made for 'decisive action' against rural crime as farmers across the UK are currently 'under siege' by organised gangs and criminals.

Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and the government must do more to address this growing wave of rural crime, the NFU has said.

Incidents of equipment theft, livestock worrying and fly-tipping was threatening the livelihoods of farmers, as well as food production, the union warned.

As spring approaches and the farming calendar enters a busy period, there are fears that farmers will see an even further rise in rural crime levels.

New figures from Defra show over a million incidents of fly-tipping in the past year – a 6% rise – highlighting the growing challenges rural areas face.

There has also been a surge in machinery theft, fuel theft and hare coursing, incidents which are causing distress and financial losses for farmers.

In April last year, the government announced its rural crime strategy to stamp out crime and disorder, something which farming groups have long called for.

The strategy included tougher measures to crack down on criminal activities such as equipment theft, sheep worrying and fly-tipping.

But the NFU said there needed to be more action, including increased funding for rural policing and dedicated rural crime teams.

Greater use of technology, such as CCTV and vehicle trackers, could also prevent theft, according to the union.

And stronger penalties and more consistent sentencing for rural crime offences, as well as better support for victims, would help stem incidents.

NFU vice president, Rachel Hallos said the industry had been been calling for action for years, but "now we need real results".

She warned: “Farmers are bearing the brunt of rural crim: it’s not just an inconvenience – it’s devastating for businesses, families, and the wider rural community.

"The theft of essential equipment and livestock, relentless fly-tipping, and the growing menace of hare coursing leave farmers feeling vulnerable and unsupported.

"And this is happening at a time when family farms are already under immense pressure from soaring input costs, extreme weather events, and the looming burden of the 'family farm tax'."

The NFU said there needed to be more investment in rural policing, tougher penalties, and consistent sentencing for those who target rural communities.

All of these recommendations were outlined in the government’s own rural crime strategy, but the union said it was now time to "step up and deliver" these.

The latest figures by NFU Mutual show that the cost of rural crime was £53 million in 2023, as thieves raided farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

The rural insurer's annual report, published in August, revealed that crime costs increased by over £2 million in 2023 compared to 2022.

In a sign of the increasing organisation among criminals, GPS units were targeted by gangs, causing the value of claims to rocket by 137% to £4.2m.

“This isn’t just about government – the public has an important role to play too," Ms Hallos explained.

"We urge people to take precautions when walking near livestock, ensure their dogs are under control, and report any suspicious activity they see.

"By working together, we can help protect our countryside and those who work tirelessly to feed the nation.”