Farming charity's new survey looks at impact of bTB on farmers' health

A new study seeks to better understand the impact of bovine TB on farmers' health and wellbeing, including their views on policies to eradicate the disease.

The research, by charity the Farming Community Network (FCN), is exploring the emotional, financial and physical impacts of bTB on a farmer, a family or business.

The researchers are also hoping to hear about farmers’ experiences of government policies to control and eradicate the disease.

The results of FCN's survey will, in turn, help improve the charity's support to those at risk or affected by a bTB breakdown.

Farmers who have experienced a bTB breakdown are being encouraged to fill the survey in and to share their experiences.

Dr Jude McCann, CEO of the Farming Community Network, said: “We know all too well the devastating impact bTB can have on farms in the UK.

"The anxiety associated with bTB testing, and the unfortunate outcome when a bTB breakdown does occur, can cause irreversible damage to a farm business and can significantly impact the health and wellbeing of farming families.

“We hope this study will help to shed light on this issue, provide farmers with the opportunity to share their own experiences with bTB, and help FCN and the agencies we work with to better support farmers affected.”

The study follows a report in 2009 by FCN, which included interviews with 68 livestock farmers in the bTB hotspot areas of South West England and eastern Wales.

The findings highlighted the serious and widespread impact of the disease on farmers.

It demonstrated that this impact commonly extended across all family members as evidenced in their psychological and physical health, as well as in their overall financial and social wellbeing.

North Wales farmer and FCN ambassador Will Evans said the research was 'important' as it would help the industry to better understand the impact of bTB on farmers’ health and wellbeing.

"The threat of bTB is endemic in parts of the UK – the findings of this study will help FCN and the wider industry in enhancing our understanding of the impacts of this awful disease and developing targeted support.”

The survey, which is open for responses until mid-August, is available online to participate in.

FCN is also inviting those who fill in the survey to take part in an optional longer-form interview from September onwards.