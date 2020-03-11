Farming to retain red diesel tax relief, Chancellor confirms

Red diesel subsidies will be scrapped but there will be exemptions for agriculture, rail and heating, Rishi Sunak has announced

The agricultural industry will retain the red diesel tax relief, the Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced in today's Budget.

Rishi Sunak said the agricultural industry will retain the red diesel exemption amid significant concerns the government was going to scrap it.

The Chancellor did, however, announce that the tax break will be abolished for 'most sectors' as it 'funds pollution'.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday (11 March), he said the change will not take effect for another two years.

"This is a tax relief on nearly 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year," he told MPs.

"It’s been a £2.4bn tax break for pollution that’s also hindered the development of cleaner alternatives. So I will abolish the tax relief for most sectors."

But Mr Sunak added: "I've heard the concerns about agriculture, particularly from the NFU and rural colleagues, so I've decided that agriculture will retain the relief."

Responding to the announcement, the NFU applauded the Chancellor for recognising the importance of the red diesel rate for British farmers.

Good to see no change to red diesel rates for agriculture and hear Chancellor @RishiSunak recognise the NFU raising the importance of red diesel rate for British farmers. #Budget2020 — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) March 11, 2020

It comes as the agricultural industry highlighted fears that any changes to red diesel duty would see farmers face increases of nearly 50p per litre.

Red diesel currently has a duty of 11.1p per litre compared with 57.7p for standard diesel.

Before the budget, NFU President Minette Batters urged the government to keep this lower rate to allow farm businesses to remain competitive.

“Red diesel is the primary fuel to run the majority of agricultural vehicles and is absolutely crucial to farm businesses and maintaining food production," she said.

"The lower fuel duty on red diesel recognises this fact and, with such uncertainty and rising input costs, it is absolutely essential that the red diesel exemption is maintained."