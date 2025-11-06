Farming to take spotlight at London parade as nation shows support

British farming will take pride of place in the heart of London this weekend, as the industry joins the historic Lord Mayor’s Show to thank the public for their overwhelming support.

As thousands line the streets for the annual pageant, this year’s display will shine a spotlight on the people, produce and machinery that power the nation’s food supply — and the enduring public backing behind them.

Leading the procession will be the Worshipful Company of Farmers, supported by the NFU, Red Tractor Assurance, Surrey Docks Farm and machinery giant JCB, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

The event on Saturday (8 November) will highlight the strength and heritage of British agriculture at a time when the industry faces both opportunity and challenge.

British farming remains one of the UK’s most trusted and respected professions — second only to nursing — with 92 percent of the public saying it is vital the country maintains a productive farming sector.

Taking centre stage in the parade will be JCB’s flagship Fastrac 8330 tractor and Loadall telescopic handler, accompanied by former NFU Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors, Red Tractor representatives and volunteers from Surrey Docks Farm.

Jeremy Finnis, Master of the Worshipful Company of Farmers, said it was “a great privilege” to lead the farmers’ entry.

“We are very pleased to have the support of JCB, the NFU and Red Tractor for our display this year,” he said, adding that spectators should “give us a wave and a cheer as we go by.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw praised the enduring bond between farmers and the public, saying: “British farmers are proud to produce the food that feeds the nation, while delivering for nature, rural communities and the wider economy.”

However, he warned that farmers are facing growing pressures — from volatile prices and extreme weather to uncertainty around environmental schemes and tax changes — leaving confidence at a record low.

He urged the government to use the upcoming budget to “kickstart investment and growth” and strengthen the foundations of the nation’s food system.

Bradshaw added that Saturday’s parade was a chance to “say directly to the public a huge thank you for continuing to back British farming.”

JCB Agriculture Managing Director John Smith said: “JCB has been backing British farmers since 1945, and agriculture is a huge part of our business 80 years on. We are delighted to support the show and everything it represents.”

Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley said the organisation’s 25th anniversary made this year’s event even more significant.

“Taking part in the Lord Mayor’s Show is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate farmers’ hard work and dedication in providing high-quality food for the nation," he said.