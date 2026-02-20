Fast-growing breed row erupts after firms quit Better Chicken Commitment

Eighteen major hospitality chains have come under fire after stepping back from a flagship chicken welfare pledge, prompting accusations they are retreating just as momentum builds behind higher standards.

Brands including Burger King, Nando’s, The Big Table, The Restaurant Group and KFC have withdrawn from their Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) — a voluntary framework designed to improve broiler welfare through slower-growing breeds, lower stocking densities and enhanced living conditions.

The move has been described as “deeply disappointing” by Compassion in World Farming at a time when higher welfare chicken is increasingly available and, the group argues, supported by consumers when given the choice.

BCC-compliant chicken is already on the market, with supply expected to increase further as retailers such as M&S expand their fresh BCC range.

Compassion in World Farming argues the food service sector should be capitalising on that progress, not stepping away from it.

The companies have pointed to the transition to slower-growing breeds as the primary reason for withdrawing, suggesting the shift is difficult to implement across large-scale supply chains.

The launch of the Sustainable Chicken Forum has been cited by businesses as evidence that efforts to improve chicken welfare are continuing, alongside attempts to balance environmental sustainability, carbon reduction goals and supply chain pressures.

Some companies argue that the Better Chicken Commitment does not fully reflect the broader pressures facing food service businesses.

While animal welfare organisations see slower-growing breeds as essential, parts of the sector point to environmental trade-offs, noting that slower-growing birds typically require more feed and water and produce higher greenhouse gas emissions due to their longer lifespan.

Industry estimates suggest slower-growing breeds can consume around 10% more feed and significantly more water than standard broilers, with associated increases in emissions.

For companies with public net zero targets, this presents what they describe as a complex balancing act between welfare ambitions and climate commitments.

Large-scale buyers also highlight the challenge of sourcing sufficient volumes of slower-growing birds. Despite growing awareness, such breeds are estimated to account for only around 5% of UK chicken production — far below the levels required to convert major national restaurant supply chains.

Compassion in World Farming says the decision reflects concerns within parts of the sector about sourcing sufficient volumes of higher welfare birds, alongside potential cost pressures and operational challenges linked to changing breed specifications.

However, the organisation insists breed change is fundamental. Without it, it argues, birds cannot fully benefit from improvements such as reduced stocking density or natural light, as fast growth rates are linked to leg disorders, heart problems and other serious health issues.

“Without breed change the birds are unable to benefit fully from any other welfare improvements,” Compassion in World Farming said.

Claims that higher welfare breeds would compromise food safety or environmental outcomes have been rejected by the organisation as “unfounded”, with the group arguing that broader socio-economic and environmental benefits should also be taken into account.

The debate highlights growing tension between welfare-driven production standards and the practical realities of meeting demand within the UK’s food service market.

In its recent Animal Welfare Strategy, the UK government signalled support for voluntary moves away from fast-growing chicken breeds.

In January, Norway went further, committing to ending the use of fast-growing broiler breeds altogether.

Compassion in World Farming says the food service sector has already made progress against several other BCC criteria and should continue advancing as policy direction becomes more supportive.

Timeline extensions have been offered to help companies manage implementation challenges, acknowledging the operational pressures involved.

But the organisation warns that progress must continue if businesses are serious about broiler welfare.

“Failing to address breed means failing the animals — it is not ethical to breed chickens in a way that makes them suffer.”

Companies are being urged by Compassion in World Farming to “hang in there and do what’s right for animal welfare and for their customers”, amid concerns that abandoning breed reform risks undermining other welfare gains across the supply chain.