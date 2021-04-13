Feedback needed on new movement data recording system

Livestock farmers are being invited to have their say on a new movement data recording system that has the potential to deliver big benefits for the sector.

Defra's Livestock Information Programme (LIP), a joint industry and government initiative, will create a single system for registering and tracing livestock in England.

The new programme, which will replace the existing system, will collect real-time data on sheep, goats, cattle, pigs, deer and, eventually, horses in one place.

Defra said this would enable a more effective response to disease and food safety incidents, and it would help support trade.

There are plans to connect data across the livestock sector, which, once achieved, has the potential to improve on-farm and sector-wide productivity and efficiency.

In March, Defra put out a notice for companies to take on testing and discussing the development of the new multi-species system.

It will gradually replace ARAMS, BCMS and eAML2 in recording the movements of sheep, cattle and pigs, respectively.

NFU Livestock Adviser Harriet Henrick said: “The LIP has now opened the floor to farmers to have their say on how the service could operate given their experiences with the current systems, which is quite exciting.

“In due course, there will be a formal Defra consultation to ensure industry views are well represented once proposals are firmed up.

"But, before this, the LIP is looking for early engagement and input from users of traceability services within the livestock industry."

Farmers wanting to help to guide the development of this new service have been told to contact comms@livestockinformation.org.uk.