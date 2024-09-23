Field lab explores willow as natural supplement for young lambs

A new farmer-led field lab taking place in Northumberland is identifying whether willow can be used as a natural supplement for young lambs.

The research is exploring whether cobalt-rich willow trees can prevent B12 deficiency in weaned lambs - a common and challenging issue for sheep farmers.

If successful, growing willow on-farm as part of an agroforestry system could promote healthy lamb growth and reduce the need for bought-in supplements.

Farmer Tom Fairfax had the idea when he noticed some of his sheep on his farm, close to the Scottish border, selectively browsing on willow.

With the support of Innovative Farmers, he has teamed up with Nottingham University to conduct research into his theory about the medicinal qualities of willow.

Innovative Farmers manager Rebecca Swinn said it was 'great' to be exploring animal health as a benefit of agroforestry.

She said: "The promising early results from the trial suggest this could be a breakthrough practice tackling B12 deficiency in lambs naturally”.

An upcoming open afternoon at Mr Fairfax's farm will share details about the health impacts of feeding willow to lambs and explore best management options.

It will include a walk and in-field workshops on willow health properties, discussing approaches to planning, planting and managing willow trees across the farm.

They will also consider animal health requirements, deficiencies and indicators; grazing methods and considerations; soil monitoring and management.

Farmers are being encouraged to attend the free open event at Mindrum Farm in Northumberland on 25 September.