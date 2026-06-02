Fife farm set to slaughter 271 untraceable cattle

A major cattle traceability breach in Fife has left 271 animals unable to enter the food chain, with the farm business deciding to slaughter them.

Scottish Government inspectors will attend the farm to verify the slaughter following a cattle identification and traceability inspection.

The cattle were found to be “unidentifiable and untraceable” and have been placed under a permanent movement restriction.

Livestock identification rules are designed to protect public health and ensure animals can be tracked for disease prevention, control and eradication.

The case was first reported by The National.

The newspaper reported that the farm runs Aberdeen Angus and Belted Galloway cattle, and that the case is thought to be one of the largest incidents of its kind in Scotland.

The business is not expected to receive compensation for the animals, according to The National.

The paper also reported that the cattle could be worth up to £500,000, and that the farm may be liable for costs linked to having them slaughtered.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said inspectors found non-compliance during the inspection.

“Identification and Traceability regulations for livestock must be adhered with for disease prevention, control, eradication and the protection of public health,” the spokesperson said.

They added that 271 animals were found to be “unidentifiable and untraceable”.

This means the cattle cannot enter the food chain and must remain under permanent movement restrictions.

“In this case the business has taken the difficult decision to slaughter the animals – Scottish Government inspectors will attend to verify the slaughter,” the spokesperson said.

The breach could also have implications for the farm’s support payments.

The business could face a reduction of up to 100%, depending on the outcome of the case.

Scottish Government guidance states that livestock identification, registration and movement rules are legal requirements.

Cattle keepers must report births, deaths and movements to ScotEID.

Where keepers fail to meet the rules, inspection action can include movement restrictions, slaughter notices, subsidy reductions or legal action.