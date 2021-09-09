Final push to respond to NI's new bovine TB strategy

Farmers in Northern Ireland have until tomorrow to respond to the government's consultation on its new strategy to eradicate bovine TB.

The proposals are currently being consulted upon as part of a new long-term strategy to eradicate bovine TB from the province.

Measures include new steps to tackle TB in wildlife, the testing of non-bovines for bTB, and the increased use of the interferon gamma blood test in cattle.

Farmers may also see changes to the level and rates on which compensation is paid out to those who lose cows to the disease.

Compensation is currently paid at 100% of an animal’s full market value with no fixed upper limit, but the government is proposing to reduce this to 75%.

The government said the change would ensure a 'more appropriate balance' between reasonable compensation for farmers and protecting the interests of taxpayers.

Ahead of the consultation deadline on Friday (10 September), the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging all farmers to respond 'with urgency'.

The union said it had been two generations since farmers in Northern Ireland had the opportunity to voice their opinion on bovine TB.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for farmers to complete the short questionnaire even if livestock are not at the core of their business, the impact of their response cannot be underestimated," president Victor Chestnutt said.

"Farmers must support each other, and all input is needed to influence the future of a bTB eradication strategy in NI and develop a solution that will work for the farming industry.

"It’s the first opportunity in decades to influence a change to the TB eradication strategy and we must not let it pass us by.”

But one of the major worries among farmers is any cut in the level of compensation paid out, as the government intends to reduce this by 25 percent.

Mr Chestnutt said this would seriously affect the viability of farming businesses across the province.

"Not to mention the most they will pay for any one animal regardless of breeding is £5,000," he explained.

"Both of which has impacted our view on other proposals within the consultation especially on gamma testing and additional cost directed at our farmers."

Ahead of the deadline, the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it wanted to hear the views of all stakeholders.

"We cannot continue to use the same strategy yielding poor results for the taxpayer, industry and animal disease," DAERA minister Edwin Poots said.

"Therefore, I am also proposing changes to the level and rates on which compensation is paid and will seek views on this."

He added: “To eradicate TB, all factors which contribute to the spread and maintenance of the disease in the environment must be addressed through a holistic approach,"