Financial support unveiled for flood-affected businesses

Thousands of pounds of support has been made for people affected by flooding following Storms Dennis and Ciara

The government has announced financial support including grants, council and business rate relief for people and businesses in areas affected by flooding.

Those affected will receive funding from their local councils after a set of support packages were announced by the Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Farmers have taken to social media to highlight the level of disruption the persistent rainfall and floods has had on their businesses.

Now, flood-hit households in affected areas can apply for up to £500 in financial hardship payments to give cash quickly to those in short-term need.







Households and businesses significantly affected by recent flooding will be eligible for 100% council tax and business rates relief for at least three months.

Small-to-medium sized businesses in affected areas which have suffered severe, uninsurable losses will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant.

Flood-hit homes and businesses can apply for up to £5,000 to help make them more resilient to future flooding.

Mr Jenrick said: “Storms Dennis and Ciara have severely impacted a large number of households and businesses – and I recognise how destabilising this can be.

“This extra support, including new funding, will help people in the worst-hit areas to recover and get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Measures announced apply to those affected in district or unitary authorities that have 25 or more flooded households as a result of Storms Ciara and Dennis.