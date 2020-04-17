Fire chiefs warn against setting off 'dangerous' sky lanterns

There are currently no national legislation in place regarding the use of sky lanterns

The National Fire Chiefs Council has made a fresh plea to the public to stop setting off sky lanterns following a sale push by online companies.

Adverts on social media have encouraged the public to buy sky lanterns as a way of showing support for the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis.

But farmers and landowners have highlighted significant concerns over the products as they can injury livestock and cause fires.

Sky lanterns are often made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a lit candle is suspended.







Once released, they often drift for miles. On top of farmers' animal welfare concerns, sky lanterns are also a serious source of litter in the countryside.

The National Fire Chief’s Council has issued a fresh plea for the public to avoid lighting sky lanterns, describing a recent attempt by companies to market them as a means of showing support for NHS workers as “misguided”.

Roy Wilsher, NFCC chairman, said: “NFCC does not advocate the use of sky lanterns and we do not believe they should be used under any circumstances.”

While there are currently no national legislation in place regarding the use of sky lanterns, a number of councils have banned the release of sky lanterns on council owned land including Essex County Council and Hampshire County Council.

The Countryside Alliance has called for the public to follow the guidance of the National Fire Chief’s Council, adding that sky lanterns are 'incredibly dangerous'.

Sarah Lee, Head of Policy at the Alliance said: "Once you set off a lantern and have that minute of joy watching it go up into the night’s sky, you lose track of it and have no control over where it ends up.

"Far too often, animals choke on the debris that lands in fields and fires are started. It is especially hazardous in the hotter and dryer months."

She added: "Please do not set them off and help prevent using up the valuable time of our already stretched emergency services. Consider donating any money you would have spent, directly to the NHS instead.”