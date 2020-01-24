Fire crews rescue four cows stuck in slurry

Fire crews have been applauded after they successfully rescued four cows stuck in slurry on a Staffordshire farm.

Two of the cows were at risk of drowning, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said on a Facebook post on Wednesday (22 January).

Fire crews from Newcastle, Stafford, Leek along with the specialist animal rescue Unimog arrived at the scene.

Fortunately, three of the animals managed to get themselves out of the slurry, the post said.







But crews and the farmer had to work quickly to save the fourth cow, which was stuck further in the slurry.

“It appears the cows broke the fencing to go an adventure,” Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said.

It comes as farmers were reminded to take extra care when working with slurry as the closed period for spreading slurry soon comes to an end.