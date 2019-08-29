Fire crews use 'brute strength' to rescue 600kg cow

Firefighters have been applauded for being 'udderly amazing' after they rescued a 600kg cow stuck in the mud in Powys, Wales.

The cow became stuck in a bog in a field in Llanwrtyd Wells on Wednesday morning (28 August).

Firefighters used 'lines, strops, shovels, airbags and brute strength' to rescue it.

(Photo: @CommandPowys/Twitter)

Images posted on Twitter shows the moment the cow was stuck and the rescue operation.







One 600kg cow moooooved from bog in Llanwrtyd Wells using lines, strops, shovels, airbags and brute strength. Cow realeased and checked over by local vet and all good, crews now cleaning all the equipment @mawwfire @Llanwrtydfire @Llanwrtydfire @FireLlandovery @FireRhayader pic.twitter.com/0ICIOuoSe0 — Powys Command (@CommandPowys) August 28, 2019

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Cow released and checked over by local vet and all good, crews now cleaning all the equipment.”

Last year, the RSPCA released images of rescuers and firefighters helping a cow stuck on her side between two trees and a fence.