Fire crews use 'brute strength' to rescue 600kg cow

29 August 2019 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, News
(Photo: @CommandPowys/Twitter)
(Photo: @CommandPowys/Twitter)

Firefighters have been applauded for being 'udderly amazing' after they rescued a 600kg cow stuck in the mud in Powys, Wales.

The cow became stuck in a bog in a field in Llanwrtyd Wells on Wednesday morning (28 August).

Firefighters used 'lines, strops, shovels, airbags and brute strength' to rescue it.

(Photo: @CommandPowys/Twitter)
(Photo: @CommandPowys/Twitter)

Images posted on Twitter shows the moment the cow was stuck and the rescue operation.



Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Cow released and checked over by local vet and all good, crews now cleaning all the equipment.”



Last year, the RSPCA released images of rescuers and firefighters helping a cow stuck on her side between two trees and a fence.