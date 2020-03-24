Login Register
Firefighters tackle tractor fire on A5 in Shropshire

24 March 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | Agri Safety and Rural Crime, Machinery and Equipment, News
The incident happened on Monday morning (Photo: Chris White, Shropshire Fire and Rescue)
Dramatic images have emerged of firefighters tackling a tractor and trailer fire on the A5 in Shropshire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze at 09:03 on Monday (23 March), near Shrewsbury.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from the market town, and an operations officer was in attendance, the service said.

The fire involved a tractor and trailer. Four breathing apparatus and four hose reel jets were used to extinguish the blaze.





The UK has seen its fair share of road incidents involving tractors. Last year, a Somerset farmer was left 'shaken' after firefighters helped rescue him from his overturned tractor.

And a Shropshire tractor driver was described as 'very lucky' after he escaped major injury following a collision into another vehicle in 2018.