Fireworks could put unborn lambs at risk this Bonfire Night, farmers warn

Loud fireworks could cause pregnant ewes to panic, putting next spring's lamb crop at risk

Fireworks could leave sheep farmers with fewer lambs next spring, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has warned, as Bonfire Night falls during a particularly sensitive stage of the breeding season.

The organisation is urging people planning celebrations on 5 November to consider nearby livestock, warning that loud explosions and bright flashes can cause sheep to panic, potentially leading to injuries and early pregnancy losses.

Many flocks are currently in the middle of their breeding season, with rams either still running alongside ewes or having only recently been removed.

The first weeks of pregnancy are particularly important, as significant stress during this period can increase the risk of early embryonic loss.

The NSA warned that a badly frightened ewe could lose her pregnancy, leaving farmers unaware of the problem until scanning takes place in the new year.

Sudden bangs and flashes can also trigger panic among entire flocks, particularly when fireworks are set off close to grazing fields.

Frightened sheep may crowd into field corners, push through gates or fences, or escape onto nearby roads, putting both livestock and motorists at risk.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said: "Bonfire Night is a much-loved tradition, and NSA wants everyone to enjoy it. The ask is simple: a moment’s thought for the sheep in the next field."

He stressed that the timing of Bonfire Night made consideration for livestock particularly important.

"This is one of the most important times of the sheep farming year, because the ewes carrying next spring’s lambs are at their most sensitive."

The NSA is encouraging people to attend organised public displays wherever possible rather than holding private celebrations close to livestock fields.

Those planning their own fireworks are being urged to choose locations away from farmland, direct fireworks away from grazing areas and consider quieter alternatives.

The association also wants residents to notify neighbouring farmers of planned displays, allowing livestock keepers to check their animals and prepare for possible disturbances.

Mr Stocker said: "Choosing the right spot, the right time and quieter fireworks can make a real difference, and a quick word with the farmer next door is always welcome."

Beyond the immediate danger of frightened animals, the NSA is warning about the risks posed by spent fireworks and sky lanterns.

Debris landing in grazing fields can pose hazards to livestock, while the wire frames of sky lanterns can be particularly dangerous if swallowed by animals.

Fragments can also become mixed with winter forage, potentially causing further problems when feed is given to livestock.

The association is urging people to avoid releasing sky lanterns and to clear up firework debris the following morning.

It is also reminding the public to observe the legal restrictions on fireworks.

In England and Wales, fireworks must generally not be set off between 11pm and 7am, although the cut-off is extended to midnight on Bonfire Night.

Scotland has stricter rules, with fireworks normally permitted between 6pm and 11pm, also extended to midnight on 5 November.

In Northern Ireland, a Department of Justice licence is required to purchase, possess or use most fireworks.

The NSA is also encouraging sheep farmers living near towns and villages to check when local displays are taking place and contact organisers where appropriate.

Livestock keepers are advised to inspect their animals, fences and field boundaries the following morning to identify any injuries, damage or escaped sheep.

With fireworks increasingly used for celebrations throughout autumn and winter, the association said consideration for farm animals should extend beyond Bonfire Night itself.

The NSA stressed that people can still enjoy fireworks while taking simple precautions to protect livestock.