First look images of Clarkson's Farm new season released

Amazon Prime has released first look images of Clarkson's Farm brand new season, which is due to be released later this year.

Filming for the second series is now in full swing, and will see the whole crew, including Lisa, Kaleb, Cheerful Charlie and Gerald, reunited.

They will once again keep a watchful eye on Jeremy Clarkson and his agricultural antics in Chipping Norton, in Oxfordshire.

The show follows the former Top Gear presenter through a year of farming as he contends with the day to day challenges on his 1,000-acre farm.

Amazon has released first look images from the show's second series, which airs later this year

The popular series first aired in June 2021 on Amazon Prime, and it has turned out to be one of the service's most popular programmes.

Speaking to FarmingUK before the first season aired, Clarkson explained that he wanted to present British farming in a different light.

For this year's brand new season, he said he was 'delighted' to be reunited with the same crew.

“Once again you’ll be able to spend some time with Cheerful Charlie, Gerald, Lisa and of course, Kaleb,” said Clarkson. “We are such a happy team.”

The hugely popular show follows the former Top Gear presenter through a year of farming

Dan Grabiner, head of UK originals at Amazon Studios, explained that Clarkson’s Farm was Jeremy’s 'unfiltered love letter to farming'.

“It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences.

“We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy.”