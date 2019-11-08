First Milk announces milk price hold for December

The British-farmer owned coop has announced a milk price hold for December

First Milk has announced to its farmers suppliers that it is holding its December milk price at the current level.

This means that its liquid standard litre price for November will remain at 27.00 p per litre.

Its manufacturing standard litre will remain at 27.90ppl, both including its member premium.

Jim Baird, vice-chairman of the dairy coop, said 'some uncertainty' has been 'removed'.







“Dairy commodity markets also appear to be fairly stable, with global milk production fairly static compared to last year and a steady global dairy demand.

“Some of the short-term market uncertainty has been removed as the risk of a no-deal Brexit has reduced in the short-term.

“We will, of course, continue to work to return as much value as we can for our members in the months ahead.”

The firm dropped its milk price by 0.45ppl for November, citing markets that had 'continued to weaken'.