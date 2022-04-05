First Milk confirms further milk price increase for May

First Milk has today announced a further 2.3p per litre increase to its member milk price for May 2022.

This builds on the co-op's announcement last month for the May milk price, to give a total increase of 3.3p per litre.

This will take its May 2022 milk price on a manufacturing standard litre to 40.05ppl, including the member premium and regenerative bonus.

Robert Craig, First Milk vice-chairman, said 'exceptional' cost inflation continued to be felt on farms across the country.

"We are working hard to return additional income to our members as fast as we can," he explained.

“There is a growing need to see an enduring step-change in dairy prices that recognises the true value of milk, and we will continue to do all we can to deliver this.”

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see a milk price increase of 3.5p per litre from May.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 40p per litre from 1 May 2022.

Farmers who supply Tesco’s Sustainable Dairy Group (TSDG) will see a price surge of nearly 20% from May amid "challenging market conditions".

The group, set up in 2007 and now consisting of 520 farmers, will see their milk price jump from 34.16p per litre to 40.84p per litre in May.

Cheshire-based Meadow Foods will also increase its May milk price, a rise of 4.5p per litre to 41ppl.